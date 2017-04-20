Mexican woman with 4 US-born children is deported

The Associated Press Published:
Nuns on the Bus, The Intercommunity Justice and Peace Center (IJPC) and other community members protest Monday, April 10, 2017, in Cincinnati against the deportation of Maribel Trujillo Diaz. The planned deportation of the Mexican mother of four U.S.-born children was on hold Tuesday, April 11, 2017, as attorneys asked a federal appeals court to intervene amid widening political support for her. They filed an emergency request Monday with the Cincinnati-based 6th U.S. Circuit Court of appeals for Trujillo Diaz. Immigration officials contend Trujillo Diaz entered the United States illegally in 2002 and has exhausted her appeals. (Cara Owsley /The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

CINCINNATI (AP) — A Mexican mother of four U.S.-born children living in southwest Ohio has been returned to Mexico.

Attorney Kathleen Kersh of Advocates for Basic Legal Equality says they are “disappointed and outraged” about the Wednesday deportation of Maribel Trujillo Diaz.

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement statement says courts have “uniformly held” that she had no legal basis to remain in the U.S. Immigration officials say she entered the country illegally in 2002.

Diaz had been moved to an immigration detention center near Jena, Louisiana, after a federal appeals court on April 11 dismissed her bid for an emergency order. Religious leaders and community supporters had called for her to be reunited with her family in Butler County.

The administration of Republican President Donald Trump has pledged stepped-up immigration enforcement.

