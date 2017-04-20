Kingsport Police searching for man last seen in Bays Mountain Park

Kingsport, TN (WJHL) A man last seen visiting an animal habitat area at a Kingsport park was reported missing Wednesday night.

According a news release from Kingsport Police, Donald C. Pierson, 67, was last seen around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday when he left his family as they visited the animal habitat area at Bays Mountain Park. Police say Pierson told his group he planned to walk alone back to the car.

“When the rest of his party returned to the car, Mr. Pierson was nowhere to be found and has not been seen or heard from since,” said KPD spokesman Tom Patton.

KPD officers were searching Bays Mountain Park Wedneday night.

The park on top of Bays Mountain is owned and operated by the City of Kingsport.

Pierson is 5’6″, weighs 250 lbs, last seen wearing a dark colored t-shirt, a blue ball cap, and brown shoes.

Police said he has diabetes.

“It is also entirely possible that someone may have picked him up and given him a ride out of the park,” Patton said.

If you see Pierson, call Kingsport Police Department at 423-246-9111.

