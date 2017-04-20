Hampton High School to hold yard sale for senior prom

HAMPTON, TN (WJHL) – Hampton High School is once again holding a yard sale to help pay for their senior prom.

Students have been gathering clothing, books, games and all sorts of other items to raise funds to make prom more affordable for students who have trouble paying to go.

Ms. Hampton High School Brianna Hoyle says the money they get at this yard sale makes a big difference in a lot of students’ lives.

“We’ve seen seniors that wouldn’t normally get to go to prom get to and we’ve lowered the cost by tons,” Hoyle said.

Any left-over items will be donated to families in need around the Hampton area.

If you want to donate items for the yard sale you can bring them by Hampton High School Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The yard sale begins Friday from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. and continues through Saturday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

