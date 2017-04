GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – A new Publix supermarket is coming to the Tri-Cities region. The Publix store will open on Saturday, May 13 at the Fairgrounds Plaza located on 2315 East Andrew Johnson Highway.

Back in November of 2015, Media and Community Relations Manager Brenda Reid said the new store will create around 130 to 150 news jobs. In addition, we were told it will offer competitive salaries.

The new store is 45,000 square feet and will also have a pharmacy.

Previous stories: