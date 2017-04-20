JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Warner Bros. Pictures is promoting “King for a Day” and the special event is taking place right here in our region.

On Thursday, April 27 at 7:00 p.m. AMC is hosting a free advance screening of King Arthur Legend of the Sword at AMC Johnson City 14.

The movie opens on May 12, so this is a chance to see the movie for free, a few weeks before its official debut.

Those interested can go to www.AMCKingForADay.com to receive two tickets to the screening.

Free admission to the event is available on a first-come, first-serve basis and while supplies last.