JOHNSON CITY — Arguably the best basketball player in ETSU history died today at the age of 70 years old after a long battle with health problems.
A 6’3 guard Harley Skeeter Swift played for ETSU from 1966-1969 and became a three-time all-Ohio valley conference selection, and the player of the year in 1968.
In his junior year, he helped lead the university to a 19-8 regular-season record and into the NCAA tournament field of 32 teams, where they upset fifth-ranked Florida State in the first round.
He went on to become a professional star and played five seasons in the ABA.
Skeeter was inducted into the Tennessee hall of fame in 2010.
ETSU great “Skeeter” Swift dies at the age of 70
JOHNSON CITY — Arguably the best basketball player in ETSU history died today at the age of 70 years old after a long battle with health problems.