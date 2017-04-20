ETSU great “Skeeter” Swift dies at the age of 70

By Published:

JOHNSON CITY —  Arguably the best basketball player in ETSU history died today at the age of 70 years old after a long battle with health problems.
A 6’3 guard Harley Skeeter Swift played for ETSU from 1966-1969 and became a three-time all-Ohio valley conference selection, and the player of the year in 1968.
In his junior year, he helped lead the university to a 19-8 regular-season record and into the NCAA tournament field of 32 teams, where they upset fifth-ranked Florida State in the first round.
He went on to become a professional star and played five seasons in the ABA.
Skeeter was inducted into the Tennessee hall of fame in 2010.

