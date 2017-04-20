Dale Earnhardt, Jr. looking forward to the new and improved Bristol track

By Published:

BRISTOL —  Dale Earnhardt, Jr. didn’t race at Bristol in the fall because he was out with concussion like symptoms which kept him out of NASCAR for most of the season.
He did watch the race and applauds Bristol officials for having the guts to apply dragway stick’em on the track.

“They didn’t go all in adding as much as they could so there is certainly more that can be done if they want to increase the ability to run that bottom groove they know now what options they got but I thought it was awesome they tryed it and it’s certainly outside of the box and comfort zone for the track to take that kind of risk but I’m glad they did and we’ve learned something so we can maybe apply that not only at Bristol  but to other race tracks.”

Junior, who has one victory at BMS will make an appearance at a local elementary school Friday morning.

