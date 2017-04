BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – Police in Bristol, VA arrested a man after an investigation into the sexual abuse of a 6-year-old girl.

Police arrested 58-year-old Rickie Lynn Cox, of Bristol,VA and charged him with several crimes including four counts of rape, multiple counts of indecent liberties with a child, and object sexual penetration.

Cox was arrested on Wednesday and is being held without bond in the Bristol, VA City Jail.