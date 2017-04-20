American Ninja Warrior contestant visits local school, speaks on health and fitness

YUMA, VA (WJHL) – Students at Yuma Elementary School got an up close look at a ninja warrior Thursday afternoon.

Chris Boehm, a former contestant on the American Ninja Warrior show, came to the school to teach kids about health and fitness.

He told them about eating right and exercising consistently.

“As ninjas, one of the big things we want to do with whatever platform we gain from being on the show is to spread fitness,” Boehm said. “You’ve got to start with the kids. If the kids are fit, if they know how to eat properly, if they know the importance of that, they’ll grow up big and strong and share it with their kids.”

He also showed off some of his ninja warrior skills while he was there, climbing a rope with only his arms and challenging a student to a race up the peg board.

Boehm is from Nashville and has been working with Project Fit America to educate children about physical fitness and healthy living.

He says that he enjoys what he does with students even more than the show.

“On the show you’re tired, it’s the middle of the night, you have to perform,” Boehm said. “This is just fun. I get to go have fun with the kids and they are all very excited to see me. I’m probably more excited to see them, though.”

