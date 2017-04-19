WCSO: Search for suspect of Conklin Road deadly crash a ‘top priority’

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- A man charged in a deadly crash that killed a Tri-Cities woman is still on the run.

Washington County, Tennessee investigators said finding 30-year-old Alan Mogollon-Anaya is a top priority.

Anaya faces several charges including vehicular homicide, child abuse and neglect.

Investigators said he was driving drunk during a head-on crash on Conklin Rd. in Jonesborough back in March.

That crash killed 37-year-old Shirra Branum.

Lieutenant Doug Gregg with the Wahsington County, TN Sheriff’s Office said they are utilizing resources both locally and nationwide to aid in the search.

“We still have information leading us to believe that he’s in the United States. We are going to turn over ever rock that we can until we get him in custody,” Gregg said.

Investigators said they need your tips to find Mogollon-Anaya.

If you have information that could help the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office call them at 423-788-1414, or local law enforcement in your area.

