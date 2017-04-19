Washington County, TN commission nears deal for new K-8 school

BOONES CREEK, TN (WJHL) – Washington County, TN mayor Dan Eldridge told News Channel 11 Wednesday morning the commission is expected to close on the site for a New Boones Creek Kindergarten through eighth-grade school by the end of the month.

Originally, they were scheduled to close on the deal on Wednesday, but Eldridge told News Channel 11 the attorney had to change the way deeds were drafted.

The next step is going before the county commission to get their approval for a “guaranteed maximum price” for the project.

Mayor Eldridge said currently, the company in charge of construction, Burwil Construction – out of Bristol, the architect Tony Street and the Engineers are coming up with that number to present to the commission.

Once they come up with that price, the county commission will vote on it at an upcoming meeting.

Eldridge says he expects the construction on the new school to begin in July. That property for the new Kindergarten through eighth-grade school is at the corner of the Boones Creek Road and Highlands Church Road.

