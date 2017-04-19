Virginia Tech Trio all participating in 2017 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Challenge

Greensboro, Georgia – Virginia Tech Head Coach Justin Fuente and former basketball great Dell Curry will represent the Hokies in the 11th annual Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Challenge charity golf tournament. The duo will compete for a share of a $630,000 total purse, and the team’s winnings will be split between an endowed scholarship at Virginia Tech and Herma’s Readers. Frank Beamer will also be participating, representing the first-ever College Football Playoff Selection Committee along with Bobby Johnson.

Herma’s Readers was founded in 2008 by former Beamer as a tribute to his mother, Mrs. Herma Beamer, who was an educator for 30 years. The organization’s goal is to promote literacy in the Commonwealth of Virginia by distributing new and used books to children.

The nation’s premier head coach and celebrity golf event will be held April 30 to May 3 at Reynolds Lake Oconee outside of Atlanta. Proceeds from the event benefit endowed scholarships at the participating universities and charitable foundations selected by the coaches. Since its creation in 2007, the event has contributed a total of $6 million in scholarship and charity, helping make the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl college football’s most charitable bowl game.

The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Challenge main event features pairings that include a university head coach and a former athlete from the same school competing in a scramble format against other university teams from around the country. The event will be broadcast on ESPN in August and December. Specific dates will be announced this summer.