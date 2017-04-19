State DIDD officials: Greene Valley Developmental Center expected to close on May 19

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Officials with the Tennessee Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities confirmed to News Channel 11 Wednesday that Greene Valley Developmental Center is expected to close on May 19.

According to Tennessee DIDD Public Information Officer Matthew Parriott, on Wednesday the official Reduction in Force notice was issued to state employees who will be impacted by the facility closure.

“Our expected last day of work for affected employees is May 19, and we are required to give a 30 day notice,” Parriott said. “As projected moving schedules are subject to change for a variety of reasons beyond the department’s control, it should be noted that employees may be retained if needed until transitions are completed.”

Representatives from the state Department of Human Resources, state retirement plan and TSEA met with impacted employees to discuss the RIF benefits package.

Eligible employees will receive a lump sum of $3,200 and two years of tuition benefits at any state university, community college or technology center.

“We also discussed ongoing support from the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development, TCAT, and retirement system who will all be on the GVDC campus between now and May 19 to assist employees,” Parriott said.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.