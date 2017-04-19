Southwest Virginia schools donate 1,000+ pounds of pet food, supplies

Southwest Virginia Schools donate pet food to local animal shelter
Southwest Virginia Schools donate pet food to local animal shelter
News
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Schools across Washington County pitched in to help feed and care for animals at the local shelter.
The Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office C.C. Porter Animal Shelter received dozens of dog food, cat food, kitty litter, bleach and animal toys as a result of the Washington County annual PAWS Campaign which was held throughout the month of March.
The sheriff’s office reports that this year more than 1000 pounds of food and other items were donated by students.
The schools that participated included Abingdon, Rhea Valley, Watauga, Meadowview, Greendale, ValleyInstitute, and High Point elementary Schools — as wells as E.B. Stanley Middle School.
“Our shelter is extremely grateful for the generous donations provided by the students, parents and faculty of these respective schools,” said Washington County Sheriff Fred Newman.