Southwest Virginia schools donate 1,000+ pounds of pet food, supplies

Meadowview Elementary - Pictured are some of the county school students who participated in this year’s event, along with Sheriff Newman and members of the Animal Control Division and SRO Division.

Watauga Elementary - Pictured are some of the county school students who participated in this year’s event, along with Sheriff Newman and members of the Animal Control Division and SRO Division.

E.B. Stanley Middle School - Pictured are some of the county school students who participated in this year’s event, along with Sheriff Newman and members of the Animal Control Division and SRO Division.

Abingdon Elementary -Pictured are some of the county school students who participated in this year’s event, along with Sheriff Newman and members of the Animal Control Division and SRO Division.

Valley Institute Elementary - Pictured are some of the county school students who participated in this year’s event, along with Sheriff Newman and members of the Animal Control Division and SRO Division.

Rhea Valley Elementary - Pictured are some of the county school students who participated in this year’s event, along with Sheriff Newman and members of the Animal Control Division and SRO Division.

High Point Elementary - Pictured are some of the county school students who participated in this year’s event, along with Sheriff Newman and members of the Animal Control Division and SRO Division.

Greendale Elementary - Pictured are some of the county school students who participated in this year’s event, along with Sheriff Newman and members of the Animal Control Division and SRO Division.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Meadowview Elementary - Pictured are some of the county school students who participated in this year’s event, along with Sheriff Newman and members of the Animal Control Division and SRO Division.

Watauga Elementary - Pictured are some of the county school students who participated in this year’s event, along with Sheriff Newman and members of the Animal Control Division and SRO Division.

E.B. Stanley Middle School - Pictured are some of the county school students who participated in this year’s event, along with Sheriff Newman and members of the Animal Control Division and SRO Division.

Abingdon Elementary -Pictured are some of the county school students who participated in this year’s event, along with Sheriff Newman and members of the Animal Control Division and SRO Division.

Valley Institute Elementary - Pictured are some of the county school students who participated in this year’s event, along with Sheriff Newman and members of the Animal Control Division and SRO Division.

Rhea Valley Elementary - Pictured are some of the county school students who participated in this year’s event, along with Sheriff Newman and members of the Animal Control Division and SRO Division.

High Point Elementary - Pictured are some of the county school students who participated in this year’s event, along with Sheriff Newman and members of the Animal Control Division and SRO Division.

Greendale Elementary - Pictured are some of the county school students who participated in this year’s event, along with Sheriff Newman and members of the Animal Control Division and SRO Division.

View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Schools across Washington County pitched in to help feed and care for animals at the local shelter.

The Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office C.C. Porter Animal Shelter received dozens of dog food, cat food, kitty litter, bleach and animal toys as a result of the Washington County annual PAWS Campaign which was held throughout the month of March.

The sheriff’s office reports that this year more than 1000 pounds of food and other items were donated by students.

The schools that participated included Abingdon, Rhea Valley, Watauga, Meadowview, Greendale, ValleyInstitute, and High Point elementary Schools — as wells as E.B. Stanley Middle School.

“Our shelter is extremely grateful for the generous donations provided by the students, parents and faculty of these respective schools,” said Washington County Sheriff Fred Newman.