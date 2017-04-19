Pvt. Phillip Tolley Memorial Bridge dedicated in Carter Co.

CARTER CO., TN (WJHL-TV) – The long awaited new bridge on Rittertown Rd. In Carter Co. was dedicated today.

The bridge over the Little Doe River in the Hampton community has been a more than six year project for local resident Juanita Miller. The old bridge was the last one-lane bridge in Carter Co. and had become very dangerous. Her efforts even led to a News Channel 11 In Your Corner story by Nate Morabito in 2013 and a follow up story last year when it was announced that a new bridge was going to be built.

“I went to every meeting that the county had, I didn’t miss a meeting at all. And every time they that they would ask “does anybody have anything to say?”, I’d raise my hand and want to know when they were going to build this bridge. So finally at last we got it.”, Juanita Miller said.

Now the residents have a brand new two-lane bridge over the river and Juanita Miller and other residents could not be happier.

Miller added, “I am tickled to death, I’ve spent six long years that I have videoed of this bridge and everything wanting it built, because the other one was absolutely dilapidated, run down and it was dangerous. My grandpa helped build the other bridge and I am tickled to death that this one was built.”

Lots of local residents and Carter Co. officials were on hand today to get a good look and the newly completed bridge and watch as the bridge was dedicated to Carter Co. veteran. Pvt. Phillip Tolley was born and raised in Carter Co., went to Hampton High School and joined the military after he graduated. Tolley was killed in action in world War II in 1944. Family members unveiled the Pvt. Phillip Tolley Memorial Bridge sign on each side of the bridge this afternoon.

“It means a great deal, they needed the bridge here and to name it after a veteran, and Phillip was chosen, the family really appreciates it. I can barely remember Phillip, I was five years old when he got killed. He was just a great person, a lot of fun,”, Tolley’s nephew Dean Tolley said, “The veterans of Carter Co., they’ve made the sacrifice, and he was one of them. He was raised here within a mile and a half of this bridge.”

“I am tickled to death that it has been named after Phillip Tolley.”, Miller said, “I knew his daddy, I knew his mother, I knew his sister, and I knew his brother. And I knew his nephews and I knew his niece.”

