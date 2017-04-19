Public invited to celebrate ETSU men’s basketball memorable season

Championship banner unveiling will highlight event honoring the 2016-17 team’s memorable season and trip to the NCAA Tournament

From East Tennessee State University Published:
March 15, 2017 - Orlando, Florida - Amway Center: ETSU guard A.J. Merriweather (13) Image Credit: Dakota Hamilton/ETSU

JOHNSON CITY, TN – The ETSU Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced Tuesday that it is hosting a special celebration banquet for the 2016-17 men’s basketball team and tickets will be made available to the general public.

The banquet will be held on Tuesday, April 25 inside the Gordon Ball Practice Court at the ETSU/MSHA Athletic Center. The event, which will begin at 6 p.m., will feature the unveiling of the team’s championship banners for this past season’s regular season and tournament titles, and NCAA Tournament trip.

Dinner will be served and limited seating is available. Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased by contacting Jo Anne Paty at 423-439-4738 or by clicking here.

For more on ETSU men’s basketball throughout the offseason, visit http://ETSUBucs.com and click on the men’s hoops link.

