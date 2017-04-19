Pastor won’t face trial over granddaughter’s death

BERNVILLE, Pa. (AP) – The leader of a Pennsylvania church that rejects modern medicine won’t stand trial on a charge that he failed to report suspected abuse when his granddaughter died of pneumonia.

A judge on Wednesday says there’s not enough evidence to support allegations that 72-year-old Rev. Rowland Foster broke state law by not alerting authorities when 2-year-old Ella Foster died at home in November.

Foster is pastor of a Faith Tabernacle Congregation that instructs members to avoid treatment by physicians and the use of pharmaceutical drugs.

Police say the girl almost certainly would have survived had she been given a simple course of antibiotics.

Ella Foster’s parents are charged with involuntary manslaughter and await trial.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)