Man arrested after trying to pay for pizza with counterfeit cash

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested a man they said tried to buy pizza with counterfeit money.

Officers arrested David Reed and charged him with criminal simulation.

According to police, a Domino’s pizza employee called authorities and told them about Reed attempting to pay for pizza with counterfeit bills.

When the employee confronted Reed about the money, he told the employee to take the order back and he would come to Domino’s to pay for it.

When officers arrived at the house where the order was placed, Reed admitted to trying to pay with three counterfeit $20 bills.

Reed was then arrested and taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held on $10,000 bond.

