Jury selection underway for Carter Co. woman accused of child sex crimes

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Jury selection began Wednesday morning in the case of a Carter County woman charged with sex crimes against a child.

A grand jury indicted Amber Ray in 2015 for rape of a child. She turned herself in after she was one of the suspects featured in a Monday’s Most Wanted reported on News Channel 11.

Elizabethton Police began their investigation more than two years ago after two juveniles reported separate incidents involving Ray, dating back to 2012 and 2013.

Ray was released from jail after posting a $50,000 bond, but that bond was revoked after she missed a court date.

