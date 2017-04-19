JCPD officers charge man with attempted arson, assault charges

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested a man Tuesday on arson, assault and reckless endangerment charges, following a disturbance call at an apartment on West Chestnut Street.

According to a JCPD news release, officers arrived at the apartment in the 400 block of West Chestnut Street Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. and made contact with a victim.

The victim told police that her ex-boyfriend, Quinton Rogers, 32, was standing on her porch with a jug of gasoline and a lighter when her current boyfriend took out the trash.

Rogers then reportedly started pouring gas on the victim’s boyfriend, around the door, as well as inside the home. He then tried to light the lighter at the same time.

The victim’s boyfriend then picked up a metal pipe, hit the lighter out of Rogers’ hand and a fight occurred.

According to the release, the victim grabbed her 3-year-old son and ran into the bedroom, while her boyfriend fought Rogers.

The man was able to push Rogers off of the porch and then ran back inside the home and locked the door.

A warrant was obtained for Rogers and he was found at his mother’s home hiding in the garage under a BMW.

Rogers was charged with attempted aggravated arson, aggravated assault and two counts of reckless endangerment.

He was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held on $50,000 bond.

Rogers was scheduled to be arraigned in Sessions Court Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

