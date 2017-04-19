JCPD: Hampton man charged after found with cocaine, handgun, used syringes

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested a Hampton man on multiple charges Wednesday, after he was found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle at Johnson City gas station.

According to a JCPD news release, officers were called to the Sunoco gas station, 1001 S. Roan St., where they found Joshua A. Walker, 32, passed out in a blue Toyota Corolla.

Officers said a handgun in the passenger seat, used syringes and a glass pipe on the driver’s lap.

According to the release, officers woke up Walker and he was detained.

A search of Walker revealed he had a felony amount of crack cocaine on his person, as well as a baggie of marijuana and pills.

Walker was arrested and charged with felony possession of crack cocaine for resale, going armed during the commission of a felony, simple possession and unlawful drug paraphernalia.

He was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held on $22,000 bond.

Walker was scheduled to be arraigned in Sessions Court Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

