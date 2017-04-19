Traffic in I-26 eastbound, westbound lanes slowed near mile marker 21 following crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Washington County dispatchers confirmed a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 26 in the eastbound lanes Wednesday afternoon.

According to dispatch, the crash — which happened near mile marker 21 between the Mountcastle and Lakeview overpasses — involved a tractor trailer and another vehicle.

Dispatch said the driver of the tractor trailer was able to get out of the vehicle, and reportedly was not injured.

Both westbound lanes are closed to traffic at this time, but traffic has been rerouted to the shoulder of the road to allow for traffic to pass through the area. One eastbound lane has also been closed to traffic.

