Traffic in I-26 eastbound, westbound lanes slowed near mile marker 21 following crash

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:
(WJHL)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Washington County dispatchers confirmed a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 26 in the eastbound lanes Wednesday afternoon.

According to dispatch, the crash — which happened near mile marker 21 between the Mountcastle and Lakeview overpasses — involved a tractor trailer and another vehicle.

Dispatch said the driver of the tractor trailer was able to get out of the vehicle, and reportedly was not injured.

Both westbound lanes are closed to traffic at this time, but traffic has been rerouted to the shoulder of the road to allow for traffic to pass through the area. One eastbound lane has also been closed to traffic.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s