ETSU holds “Stress Less Day” before upcoming finals

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL-TV) – Finals week is one of the more stressful times of the year for college students, and students at ETSU took advantage of an event today to help them try to relax before finals start.

THRIVE, the suicide and violence prevention outreach program through the ETSU Counseling Center held their Stress Less Day today that they hold each April. The rain moved the event to the patio at the entrance to The Cave on the ETSU campus.

“Today we wanted to take a more positive note on suicide prevention and encourage our students right before finals to take some time to de-stress. Get themselves relaxed,”, Ashley Olmstead of the ETSU THRIVE Program said, “So today we have a lot of different events going on, we have some community painting, some coloring tables, we’re giving away gift bags with aroma therapy, guided meditation cd’s, coloring, and we’re also doing a lot of snacks and giveaways and things like that. Just trying to get our students relaxed and prepared for their finals the best that we can.”

In addition to that, Jones Chiropractic was on hand giving min-massages, there were therapy dogs to pet, lots of snacks, community painting and coloring, giveaways and Outdoor Adventures was there promoting students getting outdoors and being connected with nature.

Olmstead added, “The reaction has been really wonderful, we’ve been able to have quite a few people interacting with the therapy dogs, getting snacks and they say that this is something that is really going to help them get prepared for their finals coming up.”

Hundreds of students took advantage of the event to relax a little, enjoying the mimi-massages and therapy does and learning other ways to prevent stress.

“Stress is a high predictor for thoughts of suicide, so at this point in the semester with finals coming right up, we just wanted to make sure our students were trying to take care of themselves.”, Olmstead said.

