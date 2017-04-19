Emergency crews respond to US Nitrogen after nitric acid vapors released from plant

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – US Nitrogen officials confirmed there was a release of nitric acid vapors at the plant in Greene County Wednesday night.

According to Plant Manager Andrew Velo, the vapors release happened around 6:30 p.m., and no workers were injured.

Velo said the vapors release is dissipating at this time.

Following the release, US Nitrogen officials called 911, the Greeneville/Greene County Office of Emergency Management and the Greeneville Fire Department, as part of the company’s standard operating procedure.

EMA officials then notified nearby resident about the release.

“For the safety of our workers and the community, US Nitrogen will cooperate with these agencies and will investigate the cause of the release to ensure that the issues are resolved,” Velo said.\

