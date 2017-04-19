Bristol, VA man, 23, killed in crash in Meadowview

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – State troopers report a Bristol, VA man was killed while he was walking along a roadway in Meadowview.

The crash happened Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m. on Route 11 near Hawthorne Drive.

Virginia State Troopers report a 1992 Chevrolet S10 pickup was traveling in the northbound land of the road when he encountered a slow moving vehicle. Troopers say the driver, 17 years old, was in the legal passing zone when he passed the vehicle.

As the truck was about to return to its travel lane, it struck a man who was walking northbound on the southbound side of Route 11.

The pedestrian has been identified as Christopher Belcher, 23 of Bristol, VA.

According to reports, Belcher was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by VSP. Troopers say no charges are pending at this time.

