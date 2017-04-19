Bristol, TN city schools increase breakfast, lunch prices for 2017-2018 school year

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL)- A Tri-Cities area school system said starting in the Fall students all the way from K-12 will be paying more for school lunches.

Bristol, Tennessee City Schools Board of Education approved the rate increase at a board meeting this week.

Elementary, middle, and high school lunches will all see a 10 cent jump.

The BOE also approved elementary and middle school breakfasts for a 25 cent increase.

School Nutrition Director Jennifer Burleson said lunch prices have increase for the past two years in order to cover labor, food, supply, and equipment costs.

