A Delicious Partnership

Our friends at Food City, Yee-Haw Brewing Co., and Vermont Farmstead Cheese Co. have joined forces to make a wonderful Alehouse Cheddar. Rick Woods from Vermont Farmstead Cheese, Chef Jimmie Jones from Food City, and Sarah Dixon from Yee-Haw Brewing talked to Amy about the partnership and the resulting product.

After sampling some of the delicious Alehouse Cheddar, Amy and Sarah head down to the Growler Station and talk to Bill Philips, the Growler Station Manager and Brandon Greenwood, the Brew Master at Yee-Haw, about the Yee-Haw products offered at Food City.

After stopping off at the Artisan Cheese Counter and the Growler Station, we make our way to the Food City kitchen where Chef Jimmie Jones uses Yee-Haw Brewing’s Dunkel and the Alehouse Cheddar to put together his amazing Yee-Haw Pork Macaroni and Cheese recipe.

Printable Recipe: Yee Haw Pork Mac and Cheese

For more information, check out the Food City, Yee-Haw Brewing Co., and Vermont Farmstead Cheese Co. websites.