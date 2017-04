Jonesborough, TN (WJHL) – This Saturday you have a chance to volunteer as part of “The Great America cleanup” cleaning up roadways and other areas that have been filled with litter.

Starting at 8am this will last through noon on April 22 and volunteers are asked to check in at the Food City in Jonesborough.

Join in, in helping to keep Jonesborough beautiful and clean as the summer months approach and throughout the year.