Vols kick off final week of spring practice

KNOXVILLE, TN- Tennessee’s final week of spring practice got underway on Tuesday afternoon as rain forced the Vols inside the Anderson Training Center for a 90-minute session in full pads.

Following the conclusion of practice, head coach Butch Jones met with reporters to talk about his team’s approach to their final week of formal workouts and how they hope the strides made in this period will translate into the summer months.

“I’m pleased with the fundamentals, the details,” said Jones. “Everything we spoke about when spring started is doing everything with accountability and toughness. What we’re doing right now is having exit interviews this week and then every player in our football program will be judged on those three criteria: details, accountability and toughness. Then we have the five levels of commitment, from being compelled to committed and everything that goes along with it. We will evaluate everyone and then have a great foundation when we move forward to our summer strength and conditioning program.”

Tennessee’s spring season concludes on Saturday with the annual DISH Orange & White Game on April 22 at Neyland Stadium (4 p.m. ET). The Orange & White Game will be televised on SEC Network for the second consecutive year with Clay Matvik and Clint Stoerner calling the action and Dr. Jerry Punch reporting from the sidelines.

Admission and parking are free to the public and a Fan Day event will precede kickoff.

Like all Tennessee athletic events, UT’s clear-bag policy will be enforced the Orange & White Game. For more information on the clear-bag and other safety policies, click here.

Tennessee will go through its final tune up before Saturday’s Orange & White Game on Thursday afternoon at Haslam Field.

Courtesy: University of Tennessee Athletics