USS Greeneville crew visits town the ship was named after

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – The crew of the USS Greeneville U.S. Navy submarine, stationed in Hawaii, is visiting the town this week.

They arrived Monday night and will leave on Friday morning.

They are staying at the General Morgan Inn.

They will tour the areas historic sites and also visit area schools.

They even plan to attend a Tusculum baseball game.

Commander Gabriel Anseeuw said he has had a connection with Greenevill throughout his entire commander tour.

“We are just glad we are able to come out here and actually give a little bit back for what they do for us. It’s a great relationship”, Anseeuw said.

It’s been 21 years since the USS Greeneville submarine was commissioned by the U.S. Navy.

In 1989, the local community successfully petitioned the Navy to name a nuclear sub after the town. The ship was christened in 1994 and commissioned in 1996.

