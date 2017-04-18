Unicoi Co. high school students help beautify NSCC Johnson City campus

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL-TV) – Several high school students got to see first hand what a college class was like, and then helped beautify the campus.

A dozen agriculture students from Unicoi Co. High School sat in on a class at Northeast State Community College’s Johnson City campus to get an idea of what a college English class would be like. It is part of the school’s new Dual Enrollment Program that allows students that are enrolled in high school to be able to start working toward an associates degree. This is the first time students from Unicoi Co. were able to participate in this program.

“The classroom experience today went great, we got the opportunity to go into an English class and really give them an accurate picture of what college English looks like. Taking what they’ve learned for the last thirteen years an applying it to business writing or writing a document. They really enjoyed seeing the biology and chemistry labs and the opportunity they were granted today.”, Agriculture Teacher Lucas Anders said.

After sitting in on the class, the students ventured to the school’s courtyard for an Earth Day event. They planted flowers and other small plants that had been grown in Unicoi Co. High School’s greenhouse to help beautify the area.

Anders added, “It’s very exciting for them, first, to get to see a college campus, but then to get to use what they’ve grown to make that campus look better, it gives them a sense of pride, a sense of ownership and hopefully creates some loyalty in the community.”

U.C.H.S.’s agriculture program and greehouse have been operating for several years. The program grows vegetables for the school system as well as selling flowers throughout the spring and into the fall.

