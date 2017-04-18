Tennessee tourism officials launch vacation planning website

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – State tourism officials have launched a new personalized website to help travelers plan their trips to Tennessee.

The state Department of Tourist Development announced the revamped tourism website, www.TNVacation.com, on Tuesday.

The department says the site uses a personalization engine to gauge a visitor’s interests, and updates and organizes the information that is presented accordingly.

The site lets visitors plan out their trips by adding travel ideas to click-and-save itinerary maps.

To kick off the new offering, the department is also featuring a sweepstakes to win one of four vacation packages.

Department of Tourist Development Commissioner Kevin Triplett says the site aims to offer an inspirational travel-planning experience in a simple manner.

