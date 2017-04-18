Search resumes for hiker, Chattanooga 8th grader at Grand Canyon National Park

This undated photo provided by Mark McOmie shows Jackson Standefer. Authorities searched Grand Canyon National Park on Monday, April 17, 2017, for eighth-grader Standefer and his step-grandmother who were swept away as they tried to cross a creek during a family trip in a remote part of the park. Chief Ranger Matt Vandzura says the two lost their footing Saturday. (Mark McOmie via AP)

(AP) –  A search continues in Grand Canyon National Park for two hikers missing since they were swept down a remote creek.

Park spokeswoman Robin Martin says three ground teams resumed searching Tuesday along the creek and its downstream confluence with the Colorado River. A boat crew, a helicopter and a drone also are part of the search.

Family members have identified the hikers who were swept away Saturday as 62-year-old Lou-Ann Merrell and 14-year-old Jackson Standefer, her stepgrandson, of Chattanooga, Tenn.

Merrell is the wife of Randy Merrell, who helped found a popular outdoor footwear company, the Merrell Boot Co.

Mark McOmie, an uncle of the boy, says Randy Merrell and the boy’s mother were also on the trip to the park’s Tapeats Creek area.

The McCallie School in Chattanooga, said in a statement that Jackson was an eighth-grader at the all-boys school.

