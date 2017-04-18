Resolution to set dress code policy for Greene County Commissioners fails

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Greene County Commissioner Eddie Jennings’ resolution to adopt a dress code for county commission meetings failed at Monday night’s county commission meeting.

Jennings said he’s heard complaints from constituents about the way some commissioners dress during meetings. Jennings thinks it’s inappropriate to wear things like shorts and jogging pants or to have uncombed hair while representing the county, but fellow commissioners didn’t agree.

In a 3 to 17 vote the resolution failed. “I’ve done what I promised the people I’d do when they came to me to complain. I stood for what they were wanting and I did it so I’ve done all I can do,” Jennings said.

Commissioners we spoke with off camera said Greene County has more important things to worry about than a dress code. Jennings said he’s done with this for now and the county commission has spoken.

