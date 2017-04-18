Northeast State Community College to host career fair on April 27

BLOUNTVILLE, TN – Northeast State invites students and community members to attend the Spring Career Fair 2017, Thursday, April 27, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Wellmont Regional Center for the Performing Arts on the Blountville campus.

This free and public event will provide opportunities to learn about job openings and visit with area employers. Last year’s fair drew more than 80 companies and served 300 job seekers.

“This is a great opportunity to start a dialogue with employers and learn about their needs not only for today but also six months to a year down the road – that’s so important,” said Marquita Tittle, Director of Career Services at Northeast State.

Employers may register online for the event at http://bit.ly/2oYzaN6. The deadline for registration is Thursday, April 20, 2017.

Employers attending the career fair will represent a wide variety of companies from around the region. Industry and business sectors including manufacturing, healthcare, financial, information technology, insurance, education, retail, hospitality, and food service will be in attendance. Also, representatives from several colleges and universities will be on hand with program information.

Tittle advises job seekers to bring resumes, dress appropriately, and network with a variety of employers.

“Currently, there’s an uptick in hiring, and employers are looking for applicants with good soft skills and a willingness to work,” Tittle said. “We encourage our students to attend and show employers in the region the quality of graduates at Northeast State.”

The Wellmont Regional Center for the Performing Arts is located on the College’s Blountville campus, 2425 Highway 75, adjacent to the Tri-Cities Regional Airport. For more information, contact the Northeast State Career Services office at 423.354.5167 or careersvcs@northeaststate.edu.