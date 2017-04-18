New sign unveiled to help celebrate Kingsport’s centennial

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL-TV) – A new landmark for downtown Kingsport was unveiled today today to help celebrate the city’s centennial.

A large sign that spells Kingsport now sits directly in front of the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce on Clinchfield St. Officials are hoping it will be a gathering point for people during Kingsport’s centennial celebration and for many years to come.

“We’re celebrating 100 years here in Kingsport. The Kingsport Chamber has been blessed by being involved in the community, being involved with many businesses, and here we are today celebrating and giving back to our community,”, Chamber Chairman Stephen LeHair said, “And this is a gift to our community, an opportunity to have a place where people can come, take photographs and share memories.”

The sign was moved into place and immediately covered up to help keep the element of surprise until the official unveiling, which was not easy.

LaHair added, “It’s very heavy, we had to crane it in. We’ve been hiding it, not something that you can hide real easy for the unveiling, but we did it.”

The 3,000 pound sign is made of steel with block letters spelling out Kingsport. The top row spells K-I-N-G-S and the bottom row spells out P-O-R-T with the middle of the O containing the three stars from the Tennessee flag. But the logo actually is a couple of years old.

“Tara Burns with “Branded” came up with this logo many years ago, actually to go on some glasses we were going to sell here in our gift shop here at the Kpt. Chamber of Commerce. From the glasses, it became t-shirts, from the t-shirts, here we are with a 3,000 pound monument that Appalachian Iron Works custom built for us.”, LaHair said.

Chamber are encouraging the public to come by and take pictures around the sign and tag the Chamber in the pictures at #visitKingsport. They will be posting them on their Facebook page.

