Man charged in Russell County van crash involving students from Bluefield College

RUSSELL COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – A man from Nickelsville, VA is facing charges in connection to a crash that happened over the weekend involving students from Bluefield College.

The crash happened Saturday night around 9:00 p.m. on Route 58 in Russell County – in the Buzzard’s Roost section of the county.

Virginia State Police reported a 2008 Honda Ridgeline was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes when it struck a 2017 Chevy Express van in the front driver’s side.

The van was attempting to change lanes to avoid the oncoming vehicle when the crash occurred, according to a VSP report.

The bus has a total of 12 people on board, including 11 students from Bluefield College.

The driver of the truck, 77-year-old Joe B. Taylor was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Troopers say the driver’s medical condition was a factor in the crash.

All in the van were taken to the Russell County Medical Center as a precaution. According to VSP, the driver and the students suffered minor injuries.

Taylor has been charged with reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation.

