Hands On!, along with other places in Tri-Cities, hosting sensory-friendly events for kids with autism

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Annie Light is six-years-old, and like most kids her age, “Annie has got a lot of energy she likes to move, play with her friends,” her mom Ellie Light said.

But for Annie, finding a place to do that is more challenging. She was diagnosed with autism about four years ago., “She picks up on the environment that she’s in so if it’s chaos and then she is chaotic,” Ellie Light said.

According to the CDC, autism is a complex neurobiological disorder that typically affects how a person perceives the world, interacts with others, and communicates.

This month is World Autism Month. The CDC estimates that as many as one out of every 68 children born today will be diagnosed with some form of autism spectrum disorder.

We found out places here in the Tri-Cities are hosting events to be more inclusive to children with autism. Hands On! Regional Museum has sensory nights on Mondays every quarter, a night catered to children who need a calm, quiet environment, including kids on the autism spectrum.

Light said a typical event at Hands On! Regional Museum with loud noises, lights, and lots of kids, isn’t ideal for her daughter Annie.

“We’ve been told time and time again that my child can only spend a half hour here, 20 minutes, and then get distracted and w’ve got to go and now they spent two hours here and they enjoy every minute,” Andy Marquart, executive director of Hands On! Regional Museum said.

Marquart and his staff worked with occupational therapists from ETSU and Milligan to help set up sensory nights.

“The lights will be a little dimmer and the sound will be completely turned off so there’s no music, there’s no paging, any exhibits that do make a lot of noise are inoperable that night,” Marquart said.

“When we go to the Hands On! when it’s just us everybody knows our situation, we all have the same situation pretty much and we can watch each other’s kids,” Light said.

And Hands On! isn’t the only place creating special events for kids with autism. JC Penny workers in Johnson City took it upon themselves last Friday to have a sensory-friendly Easter egg hunt for kids who want a more calm environment. And Quantum Leap Trampoline Sports Arena recently had a sensory night at the trampoline park.

“It means so much we know there’s community support and we actually can take our kids and just let them be kids rather than having to make them fit into a typical setting,” Light said.

