NASHVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Tennessee Lottery officials announced Tuesday that one lucky Greeneville resident won Monday night’s CASH 4 Life drawing, where they will be paid $1,000 a week for life.

According to a news release, this is the state’s first winner of one of the game’s two lifelong prizes, which is paid in annual installments for the rest of the winner’s life.

The top prize is a $1,000 a day for life.

