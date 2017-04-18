FunFest “Visit and Renew Your Kingsport Spirit” contest winners announced

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL-TV) – Winners of the first ever “Visit and Renew Your Kingsport Spirit” contest were announced today.

Back in March, Visit Kingsport launched the contest on their Facebook page and people could nominate someone or enter themselves for a trip back home to Kingsport. The only major rule for the contest was that the person had to live more than 100 miles away.

“We were just so overwhelmed with the number of entries, not only from across the nation but also internationally. People from Thailand, people from Saudi Arabia, and their families wanted to bring them home.”, Visit Kingsport Marketing Manager Amy Margaret McColl said.

There were over 400 entries in the contest and the winners were announced today with Whitney Oliver from Denver, CO and Tina Hicks from Taylors, SC winning the grand prize.

“After we chose one winner, we actually decided that since we had such a great response, we wanted to choose two winners,”, McColl said, “We will pay for their travel to come into Kingsport, they will also get two nights accommodations here in Kingsport, dinner for two, a Pal’s frenchie fry and sweet tea because it’s not complete without that, and then they are also going to get two VIP tickets to the FunFest concert of their choice.”

There were also five prize pack winners from Visit Kingsport containing a FunFest t-shirt and other items. Festus, the FunFest mascot was on hand for the announcement of the winners. More information on this year’s FunFest will be coming soon.

