Freight train derailment spills corn in North Carolina

SHELBY, N.C. (AP) – A freight train derailment has spilled a lot of corn in North Carolina.

Local media reported the train derailed around 9 a.m. Tuesday near Shelby.

No one has been hurt, but several cars carrying corn overturned, dumping the grain along the side of a road. The North Carolina Transportation Department says part of Airport Road will be closed until Wednesday morning.

There is no word yet on what caused the train to derail.

