Four Blazer athletes put the pen to paper Tuesday

GRAY, TN- Four Daniel Boone athletes put the pen to paper Tuesday morning and three are heading to ETSU.

Ben Varghese and Makayla Shaw are joining the Buccaneer track team with Kristen Hall signing with the ETSU softball team.

Varghese is a long distance star for the Blazers, capturing the National Championship in the New Balance Indoor National 5,000 meter run. Varghese holds multiple school records and also won the 3200 Class ‘AAA’ title at the 2016 State championships.

“Another four years of running and very thankful,” said Varghese. “I’m even more blessed I’m going for free. I’m going to a school I completely trust and I know I can be successful at.”

Shaw holds three school records in the 1600, 3200 and as a member of the 4 by 800 relay team. She is also a three time All-Conference and All-Region performer.

“I’m really excited,” said Shaw. “Ever since I was a freshman I’ve been working towards this goal and it’s such a blessing by god.”

The Lady Blazers are currently riding a 19 game winning streak and Hall is a big part of that. The senior is batting .452 with 5 home runs and 24 RBI.

“I’ve gotten really close to the people in this community this season, including my teammates and teachers,” Hall said. “Staying close to home and they’ve been really hot here recently and I’m going into a good program.”

Daniel Johnson will continue his track career at Lincoln Memorial University. Johnson was a two time-All Conference and All-Region selection.