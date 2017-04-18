Carter County sheriff reveals students sent home following ‘soft lockdown’ at local school

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Carter County Sheriff’s Office revealed on Tuesday morning that students at Central Elementary School were sent home following an off-campus situation.

Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said, on Monday the school was placed on a soft lockdown out of an ‘abundance of caution’ due to an off-campus domestic situation.

Lunceford said, “At no time, was anyone at the school in any danger.”

So, according to the sheriff, the decision was made at 2:30 p.m. on Monday to send the students at Central Elementary home.

The sheriff office reports the domestic situation has since been resolved.

