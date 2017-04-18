Amy Live from Downtown Johnson City

Amy talks to Dianna Cantler, Dir. of Downtown Development of the Northeast TN Regional Economic Partnership, about all the exciting happenings taking place in Downtown Johnson City.
For more information, check out the Downtown Johnson City website.
