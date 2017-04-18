6 candidates to be interviewed for 2nd Judicial District Circuit Court opening

NASHVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Six people are in the running to fill the vacancy for the 2nd Judicial District Circuit Court in Sullivan County.

According to a news release, Ashley D. Boyer, of Bristol, Tenn., Ricky A.W. Curtis, of Piney Flats, Peter M. Filetti, of Blountville, Mark D. Harris, of Kingsport, John Dr. Parker, Jr., of Kingsport and Williams K. Rogers, of Kingsport, have all applied and will be considered for the position by the Trial Court Vacancy Commission.

The commission will interview the candidates on May 1 at the Meadowview Conference Resort & Convention Center, 1901 Meadowview Parkway in Kingsport, at 9 a.m.

The interview and public hearing will be open to the public, and anyone who would like to express their opinions in opposition to any of the applicants is allowed.

Following the interviews, the commission will vote and will submit three names to Gov. Bill Haslam for his consideration.

The opening came after Judge R. Jerry Beck announced he would retire on June 30.

The applications for all six candidates can be found on TNCourts.gov.

