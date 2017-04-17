VSP: Man killed in single-motorcycle crash in Smyth County

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:

SMYTH COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – State troopers are investigating a fatal crash in southwest Virginia. The crash, according to Virginia State Police, happened Sunday afternoon around 2;45 p.m. on Route 91, about 10 feet south of Maloyed Place.

Troopers say a 2012 Triumph Thunderbird motorcycle as traveling south on Route 91 in Smyth County when it ran off the right side of the highway and struck a guardrail. The driver, John Rickmon, 44 years old of Tannersville, V, was thrown from the bike and landed down an embankment.

Troopers say Rickmon died at the scene.

He was wearing a helmet, according to a report.

The crash remains under investigation by VSP.

