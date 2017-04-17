Vols Series Finale with Alabama Called Due to Inclement Weather

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Monday night’s series finale between No. 14 Tennessee and No. 9 Alabama was suspended because of lightning with two outs in the top of the fourth inning and was cancelled about 45 minutes later as a steady rain began to fall. The game will not be rescheduled or made up.

With tonight’s cancelled game not being a complete contest, all SINGLE GAME ticket buyers are eligible for a refund. Fans must return their tickets to the UT Ticket Office by May 12, 2017 to receive a full refund.

Season ticket holders have a discount built into their season ticket cost for cancelled games and therefore, will not be eligible for a refund.

Since the game did not reach the minimum five innings required for an official contest, all stats from the first 3.2 innings of the game are negated.

Tennessee (39-5, 11-3 SEC) struck early with Brooke Vines hitting a sacrifice fly out to center field that brought home Aubrey Leach to put the Vols up 1-0 in the first inning.

In the third inning, the Crimson Tide (36-9, 10-7 SEC) scored three runs to take the lead thanks to a pair of RBI doubles from Bailey Hemphill and Chandler Dare.

The Vols took the first two games of the series with a pair of walk-off wins on Saturday and Sunday night and have won 18 straight games.

UP NEXT: The Vols continue their tough stretch of SEC contests with a three-game series at No. 11 LSU starting Friday, April 21 at 7 p.m