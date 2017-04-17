Tweetsie Trail clean-up planned for Saturday

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – Saturday is Earth Day and in Elizabethton, they will be cleaning up trash.

Carter County Proud will start at 10 am with the Tweetsie Trail Clean-up, picking up trash throughout the city.

They will meet at Lyons Field and walk to the covered bridge park picking up trash along the way.

Trash bags and gloves will be provided to volunteers.

Once at they reach the park a celebration will begin.

There will be a community garden kick-off and the downtown farmers market rally.

There will also be a cloth diaper exchange.

There will be free crafts for kids and do it yourself stations for adults.

The event lasts until 1 o’clock.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.