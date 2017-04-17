TNReady testing is back with some changes

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Standardized testing begins this week and students around the region have been getting ready for a different kind of test.

After an unsuccessful launch last year, TNReady tests are back with some new components that might be unfamiliar to some students.

While most state-level tests have been multiple-choice in the past, TNReady combines a variety of different types of questions in hopes to create a more complete assessment.

Some of these questions will require test takers to fill in the blank or choose multiple correct answers on one question.

Director of Instruction and Communications for Johnson City Schools Debra Bentley said they have been preparing students for this type of testing for the whole school year.

“One of the things that we do all year long is make sure that our assessments in the classroom match the types of items and expectations that the state standardized tests will have,” Bentley said.

She also pointed out that the changes in testing in Tennessee are aimed at preparing students for their future.

“TNReady will match very rigorous, very complex standards that certainly will prepare students for their college and career,” Bentley said.

Bentley urged parents to know the testing schedule for their students and to make sure that students get plenty of rest the night before their test and eat something before they come to school in the morning.

Despite the changes in the test, Bentley said that proper preparation in the classroom can lead to success during testing.

“If students have been assessed all year long in the way that they can be expected to be assessed on the state test then our students will be prepared,” she said.

