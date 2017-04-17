Tax Day freebies and deals

(WJHL) – Tax Day is this Tuesday and Offers.com has rounded up a list of the best deals available to all tomorrow in celebration or mourning or filing your taxes.
Note: the following are national offers, contact local stores and restaurants to see if they are participating in the promotion. Here’s the list:
Food and Drink Offers
- Arby’s – Chow down on free curly fries on Tax Day.
- Beef O’Brady’s – You can take 15% off your bill on April 18.
- Bob Evans – Score 30% off dine-in or takeout.
- Bonefish Grill – Munch on $5 Bang Bang Shrimp after 4 p.m. in select locations.
- Chili’s – Sip $6 blueberry and pineapple margaritas on Tax Day.
- Chuck E Cheese – Purchase any large pizza to get one free large cheese pizza.
- Cinnabon – Indulge in two free Classic Bites on April 18.
- Firehouse Subs – Score a free medium sub with purchase of a medium or large sub, chips, and a medium drink.
- Great American Cookies – Treat yourself to a free Birthday Cake cookie on Tax Day.
- Hooters – Check out these Offers: 20 boneless wings for $4.18; Free kids meal with a $10 purchase;
- Kona Ice – Grab a free tropical shaved ice cone on April 18. Kona Ice will have their trucks parked outside post offices, tax preparation centers, and businesses all over the country.
- McDonald’s – Call your local McDonald’s to find out what Tax Day deals are being offered. Deals may include: * Buy one, get one Big Mac or Quarter Pounder with cheese for $0.01, $0.15, or $0.25 or Free small French fries or Hamburger for $0.59.
- Papa John’s – You can slice up a large pizza with up to three toppings and a two-liter soft drink for $10.40.
- Papa Murphy’s – Bring home two Take ‘N’ Bake Pizzas for $10.40.
- Pizza Hut – Take 30% off online orders.
- Sonic – Slurp down half priced drinks and slushies all day.
- Sonny’s BBQ – Dig into a half priced rib dinner on April 18.
- Texas Steakhouse & Saloon – Take advantage of these deals: * $5 off two entrees;* $3 off lunch menu items from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m; Free appetizer with purchase of two adult entrees; Free kids meal with adult entree purchase.
Retail Offers
- Barnes and Noble – Receive 10% off any order.
- Dollar General – Score 10% off any order.
- J.Crew Factory – Receive 50% off any order, plus free shipping.
- Kohl’s – Save with these three Offers: 15% off orders over $10, plus free shipping.;*10% off orders over $75, plus free shipping; Extra 15% off home items.
- Lord & Taylor – You can take an extra 30% off any order.
- Macy’s – Get up to 60% off, plus free shipping on orders $49+
- Neiman Marcus – Get an extra 20% sale items.
- Payless Shoes – You can receive 15% off any order.
- Saks Fifth Avenue – Enjoy up to 80% off any order.
Travel & Service Offers
- JetBlue – You could win a free, one-way flight if you owe taxes this year.
- National Parks – Get free entrance to any U.S. National Park the weekends of April 15 – April 16 and April 22 – April 23.
- Office Depot & Office Max – Get five pounds of document shredding for free.
- Planet Fitness – Unwind with a free hydromassage.
- Staples – Print a coupon for up to two pounds of document shredding for free.